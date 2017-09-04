Lonzo Ball says Nas isn’t real Hip-Hop

Lawd help the children.

The 19 year old baller left every hip-hop head dumbfounded with his recent comments on what he considers real hip hop music. According to ball Nas is “outdated.”

Wondering what his idea of real hip hop is? “Real hip hop is Future and Migos,” said Ball.

Out of the mouths of babes.

I get where he’s coming from though. I just think he used the wrong words. Nas isn’t outdated, he is classic. I cannot agree with however putting the words “real hip hop” and Future in the same sentence. He’s on his own with that one.

What do you think?

