Lil Wayne was hospitalized once again for seizure in Chicago over the weekend.

Reports say Lil Wayne was found unconscious in his hotel room after having one seizure. He was rushed to the hospital where he had another seizure.

Wayne’s team tried to have him discharged to make his Vegas show but doctor’s advised against it because he has had seizures while flying.

The show Wayne had in Vegas at Drais was cancelled.

Lil Wayne is reported to be resting.

Source: TMZ

