You Can’t Be Serious???? Officer Tells White Woman “We Kill Black People” (Video)

This is just plain unacceptable. Police officer, a lieutenant at that said “we kill black people” to get a white woman to cooperate or “deescalate” the situation.

Are you freaking serious????

Smh. Words can not express how disgusting and utterly unprofessional this officer was during this traffic stop, which was recorded on the officers dash cam.

Now, on the flip side let’s insert the “I told you” because racism is real and police officers killing black people is 100% REAL.

Here is the video.

To read more on this story and to hear what this officers boss had to say click Cleveland.com

#BlackLivesMatter

