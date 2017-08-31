What Can You Do To Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

Here are a few things you can do to help the people who were affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Donations to Save The Children response efforts can be made by clicking savethechildren.org

If you would like to diapers for babies which are not provided by disaster relief agencies click Texas Diaper Bank.

To donate blood which is always in high demand during disaster relief efforts click South Texas Blood

You can also donate cash.

To donate to the Red Cross click redcross.org or to donate to the Salvation Army click salvationarmyus.org

If you live in the Texas area one of the other things you can do to help is volunteer at shelters. For more information on volunteering click Austin Disaster Relief

