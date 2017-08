65 feet below Paris thieves raided the infamous catacombs.

The thieves drilled into a cellar filled with hundreds of bottles of vintage wine. They were able to make it away with 300 bottles!!

The price of the bottles ranged from $600-$1200 a piece.

No one knows the actual date of the robbery it could have been anytime in July or early August but it was just recently discovered the bottles were missing.

