Who Is Mattress Mack And How Is He Helping In Houston?

Jim McIngvale better known as ‘Mattress Mack’ has once again opened his doors again to help flood victims seek refuge in his stores Gallery Furniture.

Mattress Mack took to social media to let folks displaced in the flood from Hurricane Harvey know they can come to either one of his stores for shelter and food.

Our GF N FWRY & GF Grand PKWY stores are open for those in need. If you can safely join us, we invite you for shelter and food. God Bless. pic.twitter.com/IHHgjKmjMY — MattressMack (@MattressMack) August 28, 2017

Mattress Mack is no stranger to helping those in need as he has opened his doors to his furniture stores when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans back in 2005, and funded relief efforts for Katrina, Ike, and the 2004 Tsunami is Southeast Asia.

A philanthropist, he’s donated to KickStart to help middle school students develop positive social skills so they can excel academically, donated to schools that helps 50,000 students across the nation in 141 schools prepare for college and that is just scratching the surface if what he does to give back.

Jim McIngvale was also honored by President #41 George Bush for his philanthropy.

