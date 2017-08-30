Workout Wednesday

Need an effective ab workout?



I call these knee touches because I have no idea what they’re actually called.

Get into a plank with your legs hip distance apart on top of the ball while you rest your forearms on the ground.

Start with your legs up and extended squeeze yours abs and glutes hold for two seconds then touch your knees to the ground and come right back up and hold for another 2 seconds. Make sure keep your abs and glutes engaged the entire time and your back straight.

When you get to 15 hold for 10 seconds in your plank. Rest for 30 seconds then do 2 more sets of 15.

If you try this workout, post a video on IG or Facebook and tag us or use #WDKXGetFit !

