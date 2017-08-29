City of Rochester News Release

ROC THE PARK Music Festival Features Motown and Soul Tribute on Saturday.

(Monday, Aug. 28, 2017) – Mayor Lovely Warren invites the community to the ROC THE PARK Music Festival this Saturday, Sept. 2 at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 353 Court St. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the music starts at 6 p.m.

“Motown & Soul Tribute” celebrates old school funk and Motown favorites with Will Holton (smooth jazz saxophonist), R&B classics live with INNERVISIONS (a Stevie Wonder tribute band) and Thomas Rhyant (Sam Cook tribute). The ROC City All Stars will play a special tribute to the late WDKX Radio host Tony Boler and Chaz Bruce will headline the family-friendly event with a tribute to James Brown.

General admission tickets are $6 and may be purchased (cash only) at the gate located at the corner of Court and Chestnut Streets until 9:30 p.m. for each event. Kids ages 12 and under are free. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Blue Cross Arena Box Office (no surcharge), 100 Exchange Blvd., or online at www.Ticketmaster.com (with surcharge). VIP tickets, which include admission and dinner may be purchased at the gate (cash only) for $20.

Guests may bring chairs and one sealed bottle of water per person. Smoking is not permitted in the park. Pets, skateboards, bicycles, in-line skates and drones are not allowed within the festival site.

ROC THE PARK is sponsored by the City of Rochester in conjunction with Roc Music Entertainment, Carlton Wilcox Live, 103.9 WDKX and Vickers Design Studio.

For more information, call 503-6270, email carltonwilcoxlive@gmail.com, or visit www.cityofrochester.gov/rocthe park or www.rocthepark.com.

News Media: For more information, contact Jessica Alaimo at 428-7135.

