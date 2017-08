A German nurse is being accused of killing at least 84 patients investigators believe the number could be higher.

Nurse Niels Hoegel worked at two different hospitals from 1999 to 2005.

In that time the nurse admitted to injecting patients with a medicine that’s known to cause heart failure & then he would try to revive them.

If successful, he enjoyed the attention he got from being the hero.

The killer also admitted that he acted out of boredom.

written by DJ Sight

