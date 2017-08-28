VMA 2017 Recap

Kendrick Lamar kicked the show off with a bang. Fire blasted from the stage as he spit just that (corny I know). He entertained and engaged the crowd with songs such as Damn, DNA, and Humble. He went home with a number of trophies including Video of the Year for Humble.

Miley Cyrus isn’t exploiting Black Culture anymore. She had a twerkless performance that was reminiscent of her Disney days. She even did a line dance. You’re welcome Country Music you can have Hannah Montana back.

Miley Cyrus stole the show with this incredible performance of her new single ‘Younger Now’ #VMAspic.twitter.com/W7rOtTmcj9 — dakota moss (@mileygrunge) August 28, 2017

Logic and Alessia Cara took the show with an emotional and powerful performance of 1-800-273-8255. There wasn’t a dry eye in the whole arena.

Logic has earned all respect from me. Powerful song/performance by Logic, @alessiacara and Khalid. #VMA pic.twitter.com/iLZw5nYmZL —  Taco Supreme  (@RoolstheCools) August 28, 2017

P!nk was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and gave a powerful acceptance speech. The night ended with a performance from Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

