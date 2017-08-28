vmas-eight
Music

VMA 2017 Recap

Kendrick Lamar kicked the show off with a bang. Fire blasted from the stage as he spit just that (corny I know). He entertained and engaged the crowd with songs such as Damn, DNA, and Humble. He went home with a number of trophies including  Video of the Year for Humble.

 

Miley Cyrus isn’t exploiting Black Culture anymore. She had a twerkless performance that was reminiscent of her Disney days. She even did a line dance. You’re welcome Country Music you can have Hannah Montana back.   

Logic and Alessia Cara took the show with an emotional and powerful performance of 1-800-273-8255. There wasn’t a dry eye in the whole arena.

P!nk was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and gave a powerful acceptance speech.   The night ended with a performance from Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry.