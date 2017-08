Cheerleading Coach Fired After Viral Video

Did a high school cheerleading coach go too far with one of his intense cheerleading workout?

Police has a investigation going on after a Denver high school cheerleader coach was fired after a video of 13 year old girl was injured during cheerleading practice.

A video shows several other cheerleaders holding & forcing the young girl to be in a split position which caused her to be injured.

We did this in gymnastics all the time… and we were¬†younger plus¬†our coaches were screaming in Russian.. Trust me it hurt! They would hold our hips to the ground, keep the back leg up on a mat while they pulled my front leg up – knee to nose. I didn’t think it was a big deal then because I got my splits. It was like a right of passage. Also we didn’t have a choice.. I don’t remember anyone crying like this girl though! I mean we shed tears but this girl is screaming bloody murder!

Do you think this is too much?

