Cheerleading Coach Fired After Viral Video

Did a high school cheerleading coach go too far with one of his intense cheerleading workout?

Police has a investigation going on after a Denver high school cheerleader coach was fired after a video of 13 year old girl was injured during cheerleading practice.

A video shows several other cheerleaders holding & forcing the young girl to be in a split position which caused her to be injured.

We did this in gymnastics all the time… and we were younger plus our coaches were screaming in Russian.. Trust me it hurt! They would hold our hips to the ground, keep the back leg up on a mat while they pulled my front leg up – knee to nose. I didn’t think it was a big deal then because I got my splits. It was like a right of passage. Also we didn’t have a choice.. I don’t remember anyone crying like this girl though! I mean we shed tears but this girl is screaming bloody murder!

Do you think this is too much?

