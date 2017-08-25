MAC Cosmetics Announce New Line Inspired By Aaliyah

As if we didn’t love MAC Cosmetics enough, they are releasing a new collection inspired by the late R&B singer and actress Aaliyah!!

MAC announced Thursday the collection will be released in the summer of 2018.

An online petition was created encouraging cosmetic brands to honor Aaliyah which was backed by her brother Rashad Haughton.

The Change.org petition, with 26,000 signatures was enough to influence the company to create a line modeled after the songstress.

Aaliyah was a trendsetter and an inspiration for many artist/entertainers including Beyoncé and continues to inspire today!

MAC posted on Instagram:

maccosmetics Aaliyah is truly one in a million — an unstoppable icon whose groundbreaking work in R&B music and film inspires us all. Today we join her countless fans in celebrating her with the announcement of the M·A·C Aaliyah collection. You made it happen! Stay tuned in 2018. #AaliyahforMAC @aaliyah_haughton_official

