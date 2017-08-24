American Horror Story Cult – Season 7 Trailer

I’m so here for American Horror Story Season 7!!

This season is a play off of the 45th President which is completely terrifying by itself. Throw in horror stories featuring kids and you have a season set up to frighten the life out of you and I can’t wait!

Emmy Award winning actress Sarah Paulson is back as lead character and Evan Peters is set to return as well. Emma Roberts is confirmed to have joined the “cult” this season

Newly added to the “cult”, Billie Lourd, who is Carrie Fisher’s daughter and starred in Scream Queen’s so I’m super excited about her AHS debut!

Angela Basset is rumored to appear but has not been confirmed by AHS as of yet.

Okay, enough reading I think you’re prepared for the trailer.

Let your eyes feast!!

I’ll be joining the ‘Cult’ Sept. 5th at 10pm on FX!

