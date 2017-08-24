Colin Kaepernick Is Out Here Donating With Out A Job #BeTheChange

Colin Kaepernick connected with J. Cole’s and donated to his Dreamville Foundation.
Looks like Kaep is holding true to his word on donating $1 million by dropping $100k moving him 2 steps closer to his goal.
He recently donated $34k to J. Cole’s Dreamville Foundation plus he also plans on giving $33k to every Lower East Side Girl’s Club in New York City, and 100 Suits For 100 Men.
Colin Kaepernick donates another $100K on way to $1M pledge, now at $800K total. Detail of where $ goes is admirable. pic.twitter.com/22oS4Is97v
Again Kaep is doing all of this with out a job.
Love all the positivity!! #BeTheChange
Source: HipHopDX