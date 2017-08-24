colin-kaepernick-j-cole-3-800x640
Sports

Colin Kaepernick Is Out Here Donating With Out A Job #BeTheChange

Colin Kaepernick connected with J. Cole’s and donated to his Dreamville Foundation.  

Looks like Kaep is holding true to his word on donating $1 million by dropping $100k moving him 2 steps closer to his goal.

He recently donated $34k to J. Cole’s Dreamville Foundation plus he also plans on giving $33k to every Lower East Side Girl’s Club in New York City, and 100 Suits For 100 Men.

Again Kaep is doing all of this with out a job.

Love all the positivity!! #BeTheChange

Source: HipHopDX