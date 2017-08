Instant divorce banned…

For hundreds of years, Muslim men had the power of conducting an instant divorce by saying one word three times. The word is ‘talaq’ meaning divorce in Arabic.

The practice is now deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in India. Triple talaq gave Muslim women in India almost no say as it pertains to the divorce.

The banning of triple talaq is a big step for women rights and empowerment in India!

