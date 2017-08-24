Tales from the Uber

A Los Angeles Uber driver had to kick two women out of his car after they started acting like animals with rabies.

The driver picked up the women from a Hollywood bar and when they got inside the car he noticed the smell of alcohol on the women and one of the women looked like she was going to be sick. When she threw up, the driver kick the women out of his car and that’s when they went bats**t crazy. The driver said the $10 ride cost them $246 to clean the car on top of the other damages they caused.

The driver caught the whole thing on video. the women are now facing felony charges.

