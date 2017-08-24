Lance Gross Opens Up

Lance Gross opened up in an interview saying he had to detox and pray when he snapped at his wife after he played the role of a pimp in the new movie When Love Kills: The Felicia Blakely Story alongside rapper Little Mama.

Lance said “I needed to break out of that lane I was in because I was so comfortable.”

“It was one of those roles that I may need therapy for. I had to detox and pray a lot I had a very smart argument with my wife and said something that my character would say it was not me. I was like, wait, let me chill out this is not me.”

I guess that’s when you know you’re a really great actor when you can play the role of somebody and then try to get back to your normal self that’s almost like having split personalities.

written by DJ Sight

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

