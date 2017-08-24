Workout Wednesdays

Need a great glute exercise so your booty can be poppin?! Check out this workout I did..

I did 15 reps 3 times with a 20 second break between each set.

Drive your hips straight up! Make sure you’re squeezing your core and your butt. Your feet should be a wide as your hips and pointing straight forward.

When I did this exercise I used a 60 lbs barbell, but you should use whatever is comfortable to you. You shouldn’t feel any discomfort in your back, shoulders, or pelvis (where the bar is placed), if you do make adjustments. Straighten your back. Put a cushion underneath the bell. Whatever you need.

I felt this all in my hamstring and lower glutes!

If you try this workout, post a video on IG or Facebook and tag us or use #WDKXGetFit !

