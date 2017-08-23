Pastor Goes Viral For Naughty Comments

Nicki Minaj’s milkshake brings all the boys to the yard… oh and pastors…

Recently Nicki Minaj released photos BTS from her new video with Yo Gotti ‘Rake It Up.’ She was looking extra bootylicious! (do people still say that? yeah, I didn’t think so) Look at the picture and you’ll see what I mean

Yeah… Oh wait, what that? Let me zoom in

@Dewberry_2017 was really feelin’ the pic.

Turns out @dewberry_2017 supposedly belonged to a pastor and the internet went crazy!!

The pastor, William Henry Dewberry III claims it wasn’t him that left the comment, but it was a fake account. With the internet you never really know though…

