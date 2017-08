Naked pictures of Tiger Woods and ex Lindsey Vonn hit the internet.

Reports say a hacker got inside Tiger’s phone and snatched a lot of the nude photos.

Both Tiger Woods and his ex-girlfriend are lawyered up and ready to go after any websites that put it up.

But why keep the nudes in your phone why not keep them on a cloud server?! Better yet why keep the photos of your ex?

Do you keep photos and videos of your ex after you breakup??

written by DJ Sight

