Everyday we see violence and sadness on the news. We’re bombarded by negative stories. Stories so often told from a biased perspective never detailing the circumstances that may have brought these “villains” to where they are today.

Rapper, CuziCan, tells a story about the “villains” in his newest video Facade. His video shows what brought these people to carry out hideous acts. It might just change your perspective.

Check out Facade below & tell us what you think:

*warning explicit language*

