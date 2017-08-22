If you missed the solar eclipse today, don’t worry

Today we hosted a Solar Eclipse Party in the WDKX back parking lot! The Jam Squad handed out eclipse glasses as dozens filled the parking lot to join in on the momentous occasion. We all had so much fun!! If you missed the solar eclipse today though, don’t worry!

Another solar eclipse will be coming in 7 short years. When it comes in 2024 it will be even better for us here! Today we were only able to see 70% of the eclipse, but when it returns it’ll be in full view. The eclipse is supposed to be passing right over Buffalo!

We’re so excited for it because it is due to happen on our 50th anniversary here at WDKX! Crazy, right?!

April 8, 2024.

Guess we’ll have to throw another Solar Eclipse Party!

