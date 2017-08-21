Bromance Gone Bad: Justin Bieber And Floyd Mayweather

Well…. Floyd Mayweather is super PIIIIISSED with Justin Bieber who is no longer a part of TMT (The Money Team).

According to TMZ, Justin Bieber unfollowed Mr. Mayweather on Instagram and told one of the photog’s for TMZ that Floyd is not going to knock out Conor McGregor in the fight this coming up Saturday.

Mr. Mayweather is not happy about it either. Allegedly Floyd went “insane, nuclear” and called the Bieb’s a traitor because he stuck by the Bieb’s at a time when he was struggling and everyone left him.

Bieber is going through a spiritual “reset” so he is not hanging out with friends who are bad influences. Floyd has a tendency to frequent strip clubs and the Bieb’s must stay away in order to spiritually cleanse himself.

