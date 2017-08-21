Petition: Remove Confederate Statue In Virginia, Replace It With A Monument Of Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliot

Missy Elliot fans in Olde Town Portsmouth Virginia want to get rid of the Confederate Monument and replace it with a statue of her!

Yes this is really real. Missy fans from her hometown of Virginia started a petition to have a monument of the Grammy Award winning producer and entertainer to “encapsulate” the culture and spirit of the city.

The petition states:

Missy is all of us.

Missy is everything the Confederacy was not.

The petition only required 100 signatures but has amassed over 22,500 signatures.

It will be presented to the Mayor of Portsmouth Mayor John L. Rowe, Vice Mayor Paige Cherry, and city council.

To be a part of the action visit Change.org

