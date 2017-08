A group of former and current NYPD officers rally over the weekend in support of Colin Kaepernick.

The officers were wearing black t-shirts that said #ImWithKap. The Gathering took place in Brooklyn and about 75 officers gathered hoping that Kaepernick gets a new job with the NFL.

I’m pretty sure they’re pushing for him to go to the Jets… I’m just saying they need help.

written by DJ Sight

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter