Jay Z talksĀ about what made him open up about his personal life on his new album, the criticism his company Tidal gets, & Kanye West beef in new interview with Rap Radar.

Jay also talked about how the references he made on this album is something he’s been doing throughout his whole career just a little bit at a time. Also how his last album Magna Carta changed the rules on how album sells and believe latest album here he dropped 4:44 is going to do it again.

Watch the full interview below

