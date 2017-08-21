Mystikal Facing Rape Charges Again

Rapper, Mystikal, is wanted by police and is facing charges of first-degree rape.

The rapper was released a few years back after serving seven years in prison for sexual assault.

Another man named Averweone Holman also connected with the current case has been arrested in Texas. Also a woman has been arrested for trying to get the victim to drop the charges against the rapper.

Reports say the alleged assault happened back in October of 2016.

Rapper Mystikal is already a registered sex offender from his previous conviction.

written by DJ Sight

