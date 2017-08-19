Kevin Durant Not Going To White House

Add NBA superstar Kevin Durant to the list of Sports Stars denouncing the President.

The 2017 NBA Finals MVP was asked about go to the White House, if invited to be recognized with his NBA World Champions Golden State Warriors Team.

“Nah, I won’t do that” said Durant. He also stated “I don’t respect who’s in the office” “I don’t agree with what he agrees with so my voice is going to be heard by not doing that”

Whether or not his teammates would follow his lead, Durant said “that’s just me personally but if I know my guys well enough they’ll also agree with me.”

KD would not the 1st player to miss the White House visit this year. The NFL Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots, had 12 players skip the annual tradition

