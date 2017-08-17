Pastor in Hot Holy Water

A Michigan pastor is being accused of sexual assault from a woman at his church.



The victim said the pastor claimed he could cleanse her soul of her sins. When the victim went to the church, the pastor said he didn’t have any oil. So the victim and the pastor agreed to proceed with the cleansing later at her apartment.

The pastor told the victim since a lot of her sins had to do with being sexual he would have to anoint sexual parts of her body. When church members confronted the pastor about the incident the pastor said his hand may have slipped because of the oil.

The pastor said he did a usual ritual but the victim was possessed.

