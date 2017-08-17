Would You Rock Rihanna’s Iconic Looks on Socks?

If you like rocking socks…

Rihanna and Stance will be releasing a collection of socks based on her most talked about ‘fits. The “Iconic Look”, from Rihanna’s latest ‘Fenty for Stance’ collection created four pairs of socks with Rihanna’s likeness and fashion.

Two are based on Rihanna’s outfits from her music videos both big hit, 2013’s “Pour It Up” and 2016’s “Work”. The other 2 Socks are based events in which she made a statement that added to her fashion legacy. Being crowned the “Fashion Icon of the Year” in 2014, and her 2015 Met Gala dress.

written by Tariq