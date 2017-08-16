Former President Barack Obama’s Tweet In Response To The Massacre In Charlottesville Makes Twitter History

Former President of the United States Barack Obama tweeted Saturday evening in response to the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

He tweeted a series of tweets in which he quotes Nelson Mandela.

One tweet from the former President with the photograph of him looking into the with children of all races looking back at him has become the most liked tweet in Twitter history.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

"People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love…" — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

"…For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite." – Nelson Mandela — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

