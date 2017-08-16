Barack-Obama-Playground-Kids-January-2017
Former President Barack Obama’s Tweet In Response To The Massacre In Charlottesville Makes Twitter History

Former President of the United States Barack Obama tweeted Saturday evening in response to the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

He tweeted a series of tweets in which he quotes Nelson Mandela. 

One tweet from the former President with the photograph of him looking into the with children of all races looking back at him has become the most liked tweet in Twitter history.

 