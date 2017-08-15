Three East High School Students Designed Project For The International Space Station

Three students from our community who attend East High School created an experiment that will test the impact of microgravity on chlorophyll deterioration in space!

The project creators are (above photo left to right) De’Aunte Johnson, Binti Mohamed, and Tailor Davis. Their finished project launched yesterday aboard the SpaceX rocket which is on it’s way to the International Space Station.

De’Aunte Johnson told WHEC that the experiment was tough and at one moment he wanted to give up because there was so much work to do. But his group said they wanted to finish so he sucked it up.

Johnson said “It took a lot, but we finally got it done and I’m happy I did it.”

I’m glad they didn’t give up and completed the task. Their summer project will reach the ISS lab Wednesday.

#FutureStars

