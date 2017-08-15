Gates Police Mistakenly Identified by Rochesterians in viral video

A video that went viral of police officers beating a black man had many people in the Rochester area outraged.

Many Rochesterians believed the police in the video were Gates police. However, the police in the video were from Ohio but their cars did resemble the Gates Police patrol cars.

In the video you see the Ohio police officer repeatedly punching the man while he was on the ground. I’m not sure what started the police confrontation but it was ugly. I wanna put it out there again it was not the Gates Police Department in the video.

