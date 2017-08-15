Shondaland Heads to Netflix

Shondaland is taking her creating, producing, writing, and all around awesomeness talents to Netflix.

Shonda Rhimes creator of hit TV shows such as Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away With Murder will start producing new content for Netflix.

“Shondaland’s move to Netflix is the result of a shared plan (Ted Sarandos Netflix Chief Content Officer) and I built based on my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my company,” said Rhimes in a statement.

Now, what does that mean for ABC Studios and current shows that own Thursday n ights? Well, Rhimes is still signed to work with ABC until Summer of 2018, so nothing yet. written by Tariq

