White Supremacists March with Torches in Charlottesville
News

Timeline of Charlottesville

Keeping you up to date with the acts of terrorism in Charlottesville.

Thursday August 10th

  • Jason Kessler organized the Unite the Right rally and sued the city of Charlottesville for making the group move their rally from Emancipation Park to McIntire Park

Friday August 11th

  • Federal judge allows the rally to stay in Emancipation Park
  • Gov. McAuliffe officially calls for the National Guard and State Police to standby for the Unite the Right rally on the 12th
  • Hundreds of nazis, white nationalists, and white supremacists march through the University of Virginia’s campus carrying tiki torches, which turned violent

Saturday August 12th

  • The nazis, white nationalists, and white supremacists arrive at the park before their allotted time
  • Violence breaks out around 11:30a
  • By noon the Governor declares state of emergency and UofV cancels all campus activities
  • At 1:19 Trump responds via Twitter
  • A car plows through a crowd killing one woman and injuring 19 at 1:42
  • Trump gives speech around 3 in New Jersey calling for unity
  • State trooper helicopter assisting with public safety crashed at 5pm killing two troopers
  • At 6pm Governor McAuliffe held press conference calling out and condemning white nationalists
    •  
  • Virginia State Police arrested four people in total at rally