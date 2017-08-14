Timeline of Charlottesville

Keeping you up to date with the acts of terrorism in Charlottesville.
Thursday August 10th
- Jason Kessler organized the Unite the Right rally and sued the city of Charlottesville for making the group move their rally from Emancipation Park to McIntire Park
Friday August 11th
- Federal judge allows the rally to stay in Emancipation Park
- Gov. McAuliffe officially calls for the National Guard and State Police to standby for the Unite the Right rally on the 12th
- Hundreds of nazis, white nationalists, and white supremacists march through the University of Virginia’s campus carrying tiki torches, which turned violent
Saturday August 12th
- The nazis, white nationalists, and white supremacists arrive at the park before their allotted time
- Violence breaks out around 11:30a
- By noon the Governor declares state of emergency and UofV cancels all campus activities
- At 1:19 Trump responds via Twitter
- A car plows through a crowd killing one woman and injuring 19 at 1:42
- Trump gives speech around 3 in New Jersey calling for unity
- State trooper helicopter assisting with public safety crashed at 5pm killing two troopers
- At 6pm Governor McAuliffe held press conference calling out and condemning white nationalists
- Virginia State Police arrested four people in total at rally