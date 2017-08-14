Marshawn Lynch Takes A Seat

TSR STAFF: Kyle Anfernee! @kyle.Anfernee : @usatoday @usatodaysports #Roommates, football season is officially back in action and one player is already following in the footsteps of Colin Kapernick. Oakland Raiders player Marshawn Lynch decided to sit during the national anthem, while the rest of his team stood along with the Arizona Cardinals. _____________________________________ According to Yahoo Sports, Raiders coach Jack Del Rio was shocked that Lynch didn’t stand, but understands. Lynch told Del Rio that, ‘This is something [he’s] done for 11 years. It’s not a form of anything other than [him] being [himself]. _____________________________________ “I told him I very strongly believe in standing for the national anthem,” Del Rio said. “But I respect him as a man and he–Read More At TheShadeRoom.com

