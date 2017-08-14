Bruno Mars Donating a $1 Million for Flint Water Crisis

The Flint Water crisis maybe 3 years old, but it’s still a crisis.
Bruno Mars hasn’t forgotten and announced at his sold out concert in Auburn Hills, Michigan that he is donating $1 million from the show revenue to The Community Foundation of Greater Flint to help with the Water Crisis.
Mars said,
“Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it’s important that we don’t forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster. As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again.”
President and CEO Isaiah M. Oliver -
“We know Bruno Mars’ $1 million gift will be transformative to the children and families of Flint. He understands the issues faced by Flint citizens, and we are touched by his concern and generosity.”
written by Tariq