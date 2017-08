Ok, it’s not the Mega Millions or Power Ball but, Beatrice is a gas station attendant in North Carolina and for some “Magic Mike” Fans she may be the luckiest woman alive.

Actor Channing Tatum , went live on Facebook and had 6 minute dance session with Sunoco employee. “nothing better than a little dance party thank you Beatrice” said Tatum.

written by Tariq

