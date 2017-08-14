Comedy for Sneakerheads

LeBron James, HBO, and Springhill Entertainment’s Maverick Carter are all working on a half-hour comedic show revolving around the sneaker industry.



The show doesn’t have a title yet, but will focus on two best friends and their sneaker shop near L.A., and what happens to them,and everyone around them in the unpredictable sneaker world.

James and Carter have worked together on the current Starz’s half-hour comedy “Survivor’s Remorse”, and when James was in Miami playing for the Heat the two also help start a Miami sneaker store.

written by Tariq

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

