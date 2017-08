DMX has been sentenced to house arrest after violating bail conditions from his tax evasion case.

DMX ended up failing a couple of drug test (at least four) for cocaine and weed and showed up to court a half hour late Friday in NYC.

The judge decided to sentence X to house arrest instead of the slammer.

I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that the judge might just be a fan of the X for not tossing the dog in the pound.

Source: TMZ

