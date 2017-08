The 2017 Box Office Movie hit “Get Out” is the most profitable flim of the year.

With a budget of only $4.5Million, “Get Out” has made over $250┬ámillion, (and counting) which is a 630% profit.

The flim which was the debut for Jordan Peele, one half of the Comedy Central TV show duo “Key and Peele” was also a hit for the production company Blumhouse who also behind the 2nd most profitable movie “Split” from M. Night Shyamalan with a 610% return on investment.

