“Shaft” Reboot To Have Action & Comedy

John Shaft could be coming back to the big screen with a comedic twist.

Director Tim Story, was man behind the lens for both “Ride Along” movies and both “Think Like a Man” movies. Story’s version of Shaft will not be as serious as the Samuel L. Jackson version of Shaft in 2000 or the original Shaft Richard Roundtree (1971-1973).

Story was quoted as saying “My Shaft movie is going to be definitely not straight action. We’re going action-comedy or comedy-action, I’m not exactly sure which one comes first. We’re going to definitely make sure the stakes in the world are real, and then you’ve got these characters who are dealing with kind of a father/son situation, we’re going to see them put a family back together.”

Should this complicated man stay that way? Or is it time to change things up? At any rate, d on’t look for this Shaft reboot anytime soon. Story just signed on to do the movie at the begin of this year and no production date is set.

written by Tariq

