Live Nation Faces Lawsuit For Drug Use Resulting In A Death Of 22 Year Old Girl

The concert promotion company Live Nation is being sued over drug use at their festival in Fontana, CA, resulting in the death of a 22 year old girl.

Roxanne Ngo allegedly took the drug “Molly” and then became dehydrated. The court documents according to TMZ state Live Nation did not provide enough water outlets which caused Roxanne to become so dehydrated she collapsed.

Roxanne’s parents also claim the EMT’s could not reach their daughter for at least an hour because of the 140,000 crowd goers and lack of emergency stations.

Roxanne later the next day at the hospital.

The lawsuit also states Live Nation failed to provide adequate police to discourage drug use, and ignored drug related deaths that previously occurred at their events because it would affect the almighty $$$$$$$.

Hmmm.. I wonder if this lawsuit will change how promoters and venues handle drug use during events. Will there be a more thorough search before patrons enter?

What are your thoughts?

