Evelyn Lozada of VH1’s Basketball Wives and Major League Baseball player, Carl Crawford are over.

The two were in engaged in 2013 but have been estranged for sometime. They even have been taking seperate vacations pics on social media. Rumors have been circulating that they no longer live together despite having a child together.

Don’t worry about Crawford (who last played for Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016) the team is still paying him until the end of this season.

written by Tariq

