Prison Education

Governor Andrew Cuomo has awarded $7.3 million for college-level education and training for more than 2,500 inmates.
The purpose of the program is to improve the chances of successful reentry into the community. Courses at 17 correctional facility throughout New York State will include Albion who will have curricula from Medaille College.
And the burning question of “Who’s Going to Pay for This?” The answer is… the large bank settlements and NOT general state funds.
Governor Cuomo said Monday “Prison isn’t just about serving time for ones crimes. It’s an opportunity to help those who have made mistakes rehabilitate and rebuild their lives,”
What do you think of this initiative?
written by Tariq