Man Scammed Out Of $80 Grand from Online Lover

Can you say catfish?

A Houston man named Greg Davis was scammed out of $80,000 from a woman who we met on match.com named Malika.

The couple built a online relationship through email, texting and sexting. During some point in the online relationship, Malika convinced Greg that she received some money that she inherited from a family member overseas. The only way she can receive the money is if she paid the taxes on the money. She was able to convince Greg to front her the money. For over a two-year period he gave her increments of $5,000 and $10,000 maxed out credit cards & a few payday loans totaling up to $80,000 which some was Greg’s retirement money. Greg realize he got scammed when he requested a photo of the inheritance money and he was sent a video of a man counting counterfeit money.

written by DJ Sight

