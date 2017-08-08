JLO vs Mariah

Irv Gotti recently appeared on a podcast and dished some dirt.He claimed Mariah Carey & J.Lo’s long time beef was over Tommy Matolla trying to sabatoge Mimi’s career by helping Jennifer take her spot.

Mariah’s ex husband wasn’t feeling her & wanted to see the diva fail. So he reached out to Irv Gotti & Ja Rule (who was on fire at the time) with radio hits & asked them to work with JLo knowing the 2 just recorded a song with Mariah.

I never thought Jennifer Lopez was a threat to Mariah Carey as far as vocals now maybe with dancing Jlo got it hands down.

