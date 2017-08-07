Cardi B. Issa Real Hip Hop Story, Not Just For TV.

Congratulations Cardi B.!!

Cardi B. a the Love & Hip Hop story.

Her hit song “Bodak Yellow” this week charted #28 on the Billboard Hot 100. Next week I’m sure the “Makin’ Money Moves” song will easily move into the top 20 as it is one of the hottest songs of the summer.

Cardi B. is one of only 3 female solo rap artist to crack the top 30 hits charts this decade! Nicki Minaj and Young M.A. are the only other two females to have songs crack top 30 on the Hot 100 hits.

Whether you like Cardi B. or not, you must respect her grind. She is a real life hip hop story.

Source: Billboard Charts

