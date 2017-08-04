Usain To Bolt For Hollywood, After Track Career?

(Tariq) The World’s Fastest Man, maybe looking at a 2nd Career in Hollywood or Football (or is it Futbol?)

Usain Bolt was asked what he plans to do when his racing carreer is over and according the Evening Standard during a press conference at the London 2017 World Athletics Championships Bolt said, “You never know. I might go into acting and do some action movies,”

“It’s going to be hard,” Bolt said. “Track and field is everything. I’ve been doing it since I was 10 years old. I don’t know what I want to do. This is why I want to play football… I’m waiting for Mourinho’s call!”

No, Mourinho is not a Head Coach of an NFL team , he is talking about José Mourinhotime Manchester United manager.

Bolt will compete in the London 2017 World Athletics Championships this month, before he retires.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

