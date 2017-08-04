Irv Gotti Spills The Tea On J. Lo And Mariah Carey Feud

(Sight) Desus & Mero late night show on Viceland network, Irv Gotti spilled the tea on the beef between two icon’s Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez. Say whaaaat???

Gotti said the feud was because Tommy Mottola who is Mariah’s ex-husband wanted to sabatoge Mimi’s career by putting J.Lo in a position to take her spot. Apparently Mr. Mottola hated Mimi that much.

Irv Gotti: “At the time, he hated Mariah Carey, so he was pumping Jennifer Lopez to compete,” he explained. “So he calls me 6 or 7 o’ clock in the morning, and he says, ‘Irv, I need you to do me a favor. I need you make a record with J.Lo, but I want you to put Ja Rule on it and make it a duet.”

This was shortly after the Murder Inc. crew recorded a song with Mariah so Gotti knew something was brewing. That’s how the song with Ja Rule and J.Lo “I’m Real” was created.

I never thought Jennifer Lopez was a threat to Mariah Carey as far as vocals but with dancing J.Lo got it hands down.

